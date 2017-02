Beyonce and Jay-Z seem to be preparing for Blue-Ivy’s future! According to TMZ, the 5-year-old princess will be launching a line of Blue Ivy Carter products as a part of her superstar mother’s line.

Apparently, fragrance won’t be the only product Blue Ivy will be selling – we should also expect everything “from hair care to clothing, mobile devices to video games, and more.”

Would you buy Blue Ivy Carter products?