Slim Shady is making headlines with his verse on Big Sean’s new track called ‘No Favors’.

Eminem called the President of the United States a female dog in an angry tone… he said:

“I’m anti, can’t no government handle a commando/ Your man don’t want it, Trump’s a b**** I’ll make his whole brand go under,”

Em is back with a vengeance on Big Sean’s album that dropped today called ‘I Decided’.

Eminem also put out a diss track back in October against Trump called ‘Campaign Speech’.

