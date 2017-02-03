Hater Dater App.

February 3, 2017 6:15 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: app, dating app, hater

Just in time for Valentine’s Day … There’s a new app where you can find your perfect mate … based on what you both hate. Yes, you can now find your soulmate … who detests the same things you do. The app, called Hater Dater, bills itself as the place where you can “Meet someone who hates the same stuff.”

The app makes it easier to find your fellow hater by offering 3,000 topics to weigh in on. Here are a few: butt selfies, building the wall, slow walkers and tipping less than 15%. The app officially launches on February 8th. Check out the full article here.

