Khloe Kardashian Helps Recovering Drug Addict Lose 30 Pounds!

February 3, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Khloe Kardashian, Weight Loss

If you haven’t already started watching  Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, you’ll want to start soon! Basically, Khloe helps people get revenge by helping them lose weight and get the body they have always dreamed of!

According to E! Online, in last night’s episode in particular, Khloe helped a former drug addict named Jessy Clark lose weight to get revenge on her mother, who has always criticized Clark for her size.

At the end of the 12-weeks, Clark was able to show off her new body and confront her mother by saying: “Breaking someone down doesn’t always make them strong,” she told her. “It might just break them down.”

This seemed to help Clark and her mother get back on good terms, all thanks to Khloe!

