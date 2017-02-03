Lin-Manuel Miranda on Trump’s Immigration Ban, ‘Deeply Un-American’

By Robyn Blaikie Collins

“I keep seeing ‘Immigrants, We Get The Job Done’ on placards at every march, at every protest. I can’t tell you what that does to me as a writer to see a line [I wrote]. And what it means for the conversation, in this moment in history,” Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said Thursday (Feb. 2), reacting to President Trump’s order that bars immigration from seven majority-Muslim nations for 90 days, according to Billboard.

The Oscar-nominated actor/singer/songwriter called the temporary immigration ban, “deeply un-American, and “against the fundamental freedom of religion in our constitution.”

Miranda continues to encourage citizens to keep fighting back, suggesting they use his lyrics as their verbal weapons.



“There was an incredible protest sign that read ‘History Has Its Eyes On You’ and it had Carrie Fisher as Leia’s eyes over it, and I was so moved by the moment,” he said. “When you’re making something, you don’t control what happens [in response]. You can only control the thing you make. So to see it ripple back in that way, it’s very moving and very humbling.”

Miranda also took the opportunity to make a pitch to help support the National Endowment for the Arts, which Trump has committed to defunding. “The importance of the NEA ― I can not tell you how many studies and findings find that arts lift up every other score in education,” he said. “When you learn music, you use both hemispheres of your brain. It helps you with the math and it helps you with the arts. It’s so important that the arts have attention in our education. It certainly saved my life. I don’t know where I would be without the amazing arts education I got at a public school. I certainly wouldn’t be talking to you. So, we’re going to have to fight to protect it.”