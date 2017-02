Mariah Carey is sending a message to her ex fiance James Packer, and that message is “IDFWU”.

Her new song “I Don’t” featuring YG is out and so is the video. In the video she burns THE DRESS she was going to walk down the aisle in when she was engaged to James Packer. The dress was made by Valentino and cost $250,000. She literally burned money in this video. Oh, one more thing, according to TMZ this video was also shot at the house they lived in together in Calabasas.