Pamela Anderson’s New Look Will Make Your Mouth Drop [Pics]

February 3, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: change, dramatic, Pamela Anderson, pretty

When you think of Pamela Anderson, you think of Baywatch, cleavage, barely there clothes, and heavy makeup. Well, her new look will make you look twice.

In an article from The Huffington Post, Pamela Anderson stepped out for a gala in Paris on January 27th. Her appearance is what you would never expect. She wore light makeup, a strapless dress with minimal cleavage. and her hair pulled back. Compared to her former look, she looks absolutely stunning.

Take a look at her before and after!

BEFORE

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

AFTER

(Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

(Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

(Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

(Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live