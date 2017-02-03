Tony Tecate And Bre Are Sending Your Family To Disney On Ice!

February 3, 2017 3:55 PM
Filed Under: Contests, Disney, Disney On Ice, Golden 1 center, Sacramento

Disney On Ice is coming to Sacramento this month, and KSFM wants your family to be there!

Enter the dazzling world of Disney magic LIVE ON ICE! Rev up for non-stop fun with four of your favorite Disney stories at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment. From wheels to waves, icy wonderlands to infinity and beyond, your family’s favorite Disney moments come to life at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment.

Coming to Golden 1 Center February 16th – 20th!

Listen to The Tony Tecate Show with Bre in the morning and listen for the cue to call in and win four tickets!

Click HERE to see a complete set of contest rules.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live