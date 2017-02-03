Ways To Save For Your BIG Game Party.

Americans will spend more than $3 BILLION on food and drinks for the Super Bowl on Sunday. Here are five tips to help you save money if you’re hosting a party for the Big Game this weekend . . .

1. Make it a potluck or BYOB. It’s not only a great way to save money, it also helps you get a wider variety of food and drinks at the party.

2. Look for sales. Rather than planning your menu and then looking in grocery store ads to see which items on your list are on sale, plan your entire menu based on what’s discounted.

3. Buy in bulk. Warehouse stores like Costco are a great place to pick up things like burger patties, hot dogs, buns, chips, and especially alcohol.

4. Use a slow cooker. It allows you to buy tougher, cheaper cuts of meat that will soften as they cook slowly over several hours. A big pot of chili would only cost you a few bucks, but it’ll make enough servings to last most of the game.

5. Go for homemade snacks over prepared food. It’s EASIER to buy sandwich and veggie platters from the grocery store . . . but that convenience comes at a price. A pre-made platter can end up costing you two or three times as much as making it yourself.

If your having a party but don’t want to cook, check out these deals for delivery.

1. Papa John’s: 40% Off All Online Orders until Feb 12 with coupon code: SAVE6

2. Pizza Hut: 2 Large two-topping pizzas and bread-sticks for $19.99 (Order “Big Party Deal”)

3. Bob Evans – 30% Off your check through Feb. 5th with this coupon link

4. Little Caesars: Pick-up large classic pepperoni pizza for $5

5. Domino’s: 2 medium two topping pizzas are $5.99 each if you order two or more.

6. KFC: 12 hot wings, popcorn nuggets, nine crispy tenders or six pieces of chicken for $10.

7. PF Chang’s: 20% Off Take-out and catering. Use promo code: GAMEDAY and click here.

8. McDonald’s: Get 40 piece Chicken McNuggets delivered on Super Bowl Sunday if you use the App by UberEats – this information reported by the Sun Sentinel.

9. Local Grocery Store Party Packs: Check your favorite grocery store for superb rib and wing combos.

10. Popeye’s Chicken: Get 6 classic wings and buttermilk dressing with any purchase of $3.99 or more **Popeye’s information reported by Fortune.