Zara Larsson Drops Video for ‘So Good’ Ft. Ty Dolla $ign

By Hayden Wright

Zara Larsson went nuts for body glitter in her new video for “So Good.”

The clip follows Larsson jamming to her single in various settings—in bed, in a car with some friends, wearing sunglasses, and even with a pretty stylish pink dog. Ty Dolla $ign makes an appearance about two-thirds the way through and flirts with Larsson.

It’s the latest in a successful crossover campaign for the Sweden’s Got Talent winner. With friends and fans like Nick Jonas, she’s making major forays stateside.

Watch the latest from Zara Larsson here: