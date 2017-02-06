Chance The Rapper Premieres ‘Same Drugs’ Music Video

By Radio.com Staff

Chance the Rapper premiered a music video today (Feb 2) for his track “Same Drugs” featuring vocals from Eryn Koehn, Yebba, John Legend, Francis Starlite and Macie Stewart.

Related: Dave Chappelle Surprises Students at Chance the Rapper’s Open Mike

The clip features Chance at the piano performing with a large sock puppet/cat muppet type character. As the song ends the artist leaves the set, we see that all the other characters who have been filming the video are also muppets.

The visual is the latest off Chicago rapper’s highly acclaimed mixtape Coloring Book, which is nominated for multiple GRAMMYs.