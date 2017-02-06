Empire of the Sun Announce 2017 Tour Dates

By Amanda Wicks

After releasing their third album Two Vines in 2016, Empire of the Sun will be playing a series of shows across the United States in 2017.

Related: Empire of the Sun’s Luke Steele: ‘You Have to Have Unshakable Confidence’

The duo announced their late spring tour today (February 6th). Australian electronic group The Avalanches will support Empire of the Sun at two tour stops, and New Zealand duo Broods will take over that duty at two others.

The U.S. tour kicks off at Coachella on April 14th when Empire of the Sun performs their first of two weekends and wraps up May 13th in Camden, New Jersey. Tickets for all shows except Coachella go on sale February 10th, and more information can be found at Empire of the Sun’s website.

Check out the full list of dates below.

4/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas*

4/16 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino*

4/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre+

4/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall+

4/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

5/10 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

5/11 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

5/12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

5/13 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion – WRFF Radio Show

* The Avalanche supporting

+ Broods supporting

Never miss a tour date from Empire of the Sun with Eventful.