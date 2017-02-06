Kanye Deletes All Tweets Supporting Trump

February 6, 2017 11:07 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Kanye West

Trump has been president for about two weeks now, and it seems Kanye may have changed his mind about supporting the president.

According to TMZ, Kanye has removed all tweets about President Trump, including:

“I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.” 

“These issues include bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.”

Sources say it was Kanye’s decision to remove the tweets, and that it is the Muslim ban and other things that made him turn against Trump.

