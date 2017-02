Lady Gaga gave the people in attendance at the Super Bowl another kind of show when she was doing her pregame stretches.

CLICK HERE AND SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LADY GAGA WITH NO UNDERWEAR 

(WARNING NSFW 18 & OVER)

Her halftime performance was a memorable one but for those in the audience for her pregame “no underwear” show it was another kind of show.

The cameras caught her mid stretch in a black dress and it looks like she’s not wearing any underwear.

Source: Mediatakeout