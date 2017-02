Lady Gaga Posts Full Super Bowl Performance, Announces World Tour

By Jon Wiederhorn

Lady Gaga must be as elated today as Tom Brady, and she’s probably nowhere near as sore. Her Super bowl Halftime show was dazzling, daring and politically uniting without being the least bit preachy.

In fact, Gaga was so pleased with her performance that she posted the entire set on Twitter at 8:37 p.m. Then, surging in public recognition from the kind of publicity money can’t buy, she announced preliminary dates for the Joanne World Tour. The tour launches in Vancouver, Canada August 1 and runs through September 14 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Details on ticket sales are yet to be announced.

Check out Lady Gaga’s Superbowl halftime show here:

Joanne World Tour Dates

August 1 — Vancouver, BC

August 3 — Edmonton, BC

August 5 — Tacoma, WA

August 8 — Los Angeles, CA

August 11 — Las Vegas, NV

August 13 — San Francisco, CA

August 15 — Sacramento, CA

August 19 — Omaha, NB

August 21 — St. Paul, MN

August 23 — Cleveland, OH

August 25 — Chicago, IL

August 28 — New York, NY

September 1 — Boston, MA

September 4 — Montreal, QC

September 6 — Toronto, ON

September 10 — Philadelphia, PA

September 15 — Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

September 22 — Barcelona, Spain

September 24 — Zurich, Switzerland

September 26 — Milan, Italy

September 29 — Hamburg, Germany

October 1 — Antwerp, Belgium

October 3 — Amsterdam, Netherlands

October 6 — Paris, France

October 9 — London, UK

October 15 — Birmingham, UK

October 17 — Manchester, UK

October 21 — Copenhagen, Denmark

October 23 — Stockholm, Sweden

October 26 — Berlin, Germany

October 28 — Cologne, Germany

November 5 — Indianapolis, IN

November 7 — Detroit, MI

November 10 — Uncasville, CT

November 13 — Louisville, KY

November 15 — Kansas City, KS

November 16 — St. Louis, MO

November 19 — Washington, DC

November 20 — Pittsburgh, PA

November 28 — Atlanta, GA

December 1 — Tampa, FL

December 3 — Houston, TX

December 5 — Austin, TX

December 8 — Dallas, TX

December 9 — Oklahoma City, OK

December 12 — Denver, CO

December 14 — Salt Lake City, UT