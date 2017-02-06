P!nk Squashes Lady Gaga Backlash

By Radio.com Staff

Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime performance was hailed by fans and musicians alike. However, some fans apparently felt Gaga’s high wire act took a page out of P!nk’s playbook.

Related: Watch Lady Gaga’s Full Super Bowl Performance

P!nk is not having it. Today the singer took to Instagram with a message for haters. “Let’s squash this before it even has a chance to become a thing,” she wrote. “Lady Gaga killed it yesterday. Her voice was powerful and beautiful, her outfits were on point, choreography stellar, her heart was in it and she sang about love and inclusiveness, all in from of millions and millions of people.”

“Who cares if I flew first?” she continued “Cause I didn’t! Cirque and Peter Pan been it the air for years!”

P!nk suggested that perhaps there are larger issues to occupy our time. “No can we get back to the real controversy?” she wrote. “The one where our so called leader is stripping our humanity away minute by minute.”

Check out P!nk’s full post below.