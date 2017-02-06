Someone Stole Tom Brady’s Game Jersey [PIC]

February 6, 2017 11:58 AM By Megan
Filed Under: Jersey, Patriots, Robert Kraft, Tom Brady

Yesterday history was made, so of course Tom Brady would want to keep his big game day jersey. After the game, Tom told Patriots owner Robert Kraft that someone stole the jersey. Bob said, “You better look online” hinting that someone would put it up for auction on eBay or some other website. TMZ has video of what Tom had to say about the Jersey at the post game press conference and you can watch that HERE.

