Mr. Dalvin of the legendary 90’s r&b group Jodeci announced that they are set to film the next biopic after the success of BET’s New Edition story.

Me & Jojo up in the Bay Area..Yes the #jodecibiopic is coming!!!!! For all the casting inquiries, they will be announced soon… Thanks for the love and support 😎 A video posted by Mr Dalvin Official (@mr.dalvin) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:31pm PST

Jodeci is known as the bad boys of r&b so there is plenty of story line to make a movie about their band.

Mr. Dalvin says that VH1 won the rights to their movie and production will begin next month and the movie will come out later this year.

Can’t wait!