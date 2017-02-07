A Guy Crushes A Car With His Truck In Road Rage Incident.

An 18-year-old guy was driving his Ford F150 in Ocala, Florida on Wednesday afternoon with his girlfriend and their baby inside. And a 53-year-old guy named Adalberto Aponte was TAILGAITING him in a Toyota Camry. When they got to a red light, he got out of his car, ran up to the truck, and started PUNCHING the guy through the window.

The guy’s girlfriend lied and said they had a gun to get him to stop. Adalberto said, quote, “I’ll show you a real gun,” and then he started walking back to his car.

Since there was too much traffic for the guy to drive away, he did the only thing he could to protect himself and his family . . . he kicked his truck into reverse and drove backwards ON TOP of the Camry.

When the cops got there, a bunch of witnesses confirmed what happened, and Adalberto was arrested for burglary, battery, criminal mischief, and driving with a suspended license. The other guy wasn’t charged.

