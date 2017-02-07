A Guy Crushes A Car With His Truck In Road Rage Incident.

February 7, 2017 5:52 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: monster truck, Road Rage

An 18-year-old guy was driving his Ford F150 in Ocala, Florida on Wednesday afternoon with his girlfriend and their baby inside.  And a 53-year-old guy named Adalberto Aponte was TAILGAITING him in a Toyota Camry. When they got to a red light, he got out of his car, ran up to the truck, and started PUNCHING the guy through the window.

The guy’s girlfriend lied and said they had a gun to get him to stop.  Adalberto said, quote, “I’ll show you a real gun,” and then he started walking back to his car.

Since there was too much traffic for the guy to drive away, he did the only thing he could to protect himself and his family . . . he kicked his truck into reverse and drove backwards ON TOP of the Camry.

When the cops got there, a bunch of witnesses confirmed what happened, and Adalberto was arrested for burglary, battery, criminal mischief, and driving with a suspended license.  The other guy wasn’t charged.

Check out the full story here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live