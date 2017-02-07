‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Kicked Off Airplane For Punching A Passenger!

February 7, 2017 7:39 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Cash Me Outside, Danielle Bregoli, How bow dah, Spirit Airlines

Danielle Bregoli, the “Cash me ousside, how bow dah?” girl was pulled off a Spirit Airlines flight last night after she allegedly punched a fellow passenger.

Danielle and her mother were boarding the plane when her mother got into an argument with another female passenger. Danielle claims the woman put her hands on her mother’s throat and that’s when she decided to “cold cock” her. Police were called and they removed all three of them from the plane.According to police, no one wanted to press charges, so there were no arrests. But all three of them agreed they would get their lawyers involved.

Spirit Airlines has banned all three of them for life. How bow dah?

