Daft Punk to Open Pop-Up Shop with Special Edition Merch

Daft Punk has announced they will open an unusual pop-up shop in West Hollywood Los Angeles on February 11th. The shop closes just days later on February 19th.

The French producers have curated limited edition official Daft Punk apparel and accessories created for them by Gosha Rubchinskiy, Off-White, Enfants Riches Deprimes, Darkdron, Hevert Manufacturier and Han Cholo.

According to a release from the band, the pop-up store will also feature a capsule of special edition apparel and accessories created by Daft Punk official merchandise uniquely for the Daft Punk pop-up at Maxfield as well as selection of the D.P.O.M. online product range, including New Era Hats, Medicom Toys, KWay Jackets, Wham-O Frisbees, Russell Yo-Yo and Fisher Space Pen.

The pop-up will be located inside Maxfield concept store at 8818 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069.

