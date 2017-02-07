Flamin Hot Cheeto That Looks Like Harambe Sold For $100k [PIC]

I have officially seen it all. I guess I should start examining my food before I eat it, you never know what famous dead celebrity (or animal) could be on your plate or in this case, in your hot Cheetos bag. According to USA Today, a Cheeto has been discovered and put on eBay that resembles the late Harambe. Here are my questions. How do you ship that? What if it breaks during shipment? What will the buyer do with this Cheeto once it’s in their possession? Eat it? Frame it? Also will the sale of this Cheeto actually go through, $100,000 seems pretty steep. You can read more on the story HERE.