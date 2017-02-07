Flamin Hot Cheeto That Looks Like Harambe Sold For $100k [PIC]

February 7, 2017 1:02 PM By Megan
Filed Under: Cheeto, Harambe, Hot Cheetos

I have officially seen it all. I guess I should start examining my food before I eat it, you never know what famous dead celebrity (or animal) could be on your plate or in this case, in your hot Cheetos bag. According to USA Today, a Cheeto has been discovered and put on eBay that resembles the late Harambe. Here are my questions. How do you ship that? What if it breaks during shipment? What will the buyer do with this Cheeto once it’s in their possession? Eat it? Frame it? Also will the sale of this Cheeto actually go through, $100,000 seems pretty steep. You can read more on the story HERE.

More from Megan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live