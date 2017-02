The Bagel Nook in New Jersey has introduced the very popular Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Bagel along with the Doritos Bagel to their menu.

Owner Alex Berkowitz has been coming up with creative bagel flavors for a while now. The Bagel Nook is home to the:

Oreo Overload Bagel

Fruity Pebble Bagel

Cap’n Crunch Bagel

Cocoa Puff Bagel

