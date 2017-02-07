George Lopez Goes Off On Fan And Kicks Her Out Of His Show [VIDEO]

February 7, 2017 11:56 AM By Megan
I have been to a lot of comedy shows in my lifetime and I’ve seen some awkward encounters with comedians and their fans who won’t shut up. Most of the time it results in security kicking them out but there are other times when the comedian and the fan get into a full blown argument. Spoiler alert, it never ends well for the fan.

George Lopez was doing a show in Phoenix when he made a joke you’ll hear in the video obtained by TMZ. A woman in the front was apparently offended by the joke and gave him the finger. That’s when George Lopez went crazy on her for well over a minute. You can see that video HERE. WARNING EXPLICIT CONTENT.

