Kanye West Did Not Produce Anti-Trump Single “Propaganda”

February 7, 2017 11:29 AM
Kanye West has no affiliation with King Myers anti-Trump song “Propaganda.”

TMZ reports Rapper King Myers released a track called “Propaganda,” an anti-Trump anthem. Myers claimed that Kanye had produced the track even using Kanye’s Twitter avatar in the cover art for the single. The song calls for President Trump’s impeachment with the hook saying “Stand up. Time to impeach the president.”

Since the release, West’s label G.O.O.D. music has denied their involvement with the song. West also has his lawyers working to remove his name and artwork from the track. Myers timed the release of the single perfectly coinciding with Kanye’s move to distance himself from President Trump.

Listen to the song here. Warning NSFW language.

