Perform The National Anthem For The Sacramento Rivers Cats!

February 7, 2017 6:53 AM By Bre
Filed Under: national anthem, River Cats, sing

The Sacramento River Cats are holding open submissions from the 2017 National Anthem auditions.

All artists are welcomed! Soloists, groups or instrumentalists will need to submit an audition demo between Monday and Friday this week. The demos need to be sent to promotions@rivercats.com in either .mp3 or YouTube format.

The demos should be:

  • Acapella version (no pre-recorded background music)
  • Star Spangled Banner in full
  • Must have clear, consistent, and correct lyrical performance
  • Full performance must be under 90 seconds

Submissions should also include a subject line of “2017 National Anthem Demo,” full name, phone number and an email.

After all the submissions are judged, 50 artists will be invited to Raley Field for a live audition.

More info HERE!

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live