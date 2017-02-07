Perform The National Anthem For The Sacramento Rivers Cats!

The Sacramento River Cats are holding open submissions from the 2017 National Anthem auditions.

All artists are welcomed! Soloists, groups or instrumentalists will need to submit an audition demo between Monday and Friday this week. The demos need to be sent to promotions@rivercats.com in either .mp3 or YouTube format.

The demos should be:

Acapella version (no pre-recorded background music)

Star Spangled Banner in full

Must have clear, consistent, and correct lyrical performance

Full performance must be under 90 seconds

Submissions should also include a subject line of “2017 National Anthem Demo,” full name, phone number and an email.

After all the submissions are judged, 50 artists will be invited to Raley Field for a live audition.

