Short-E sat down with Lecrae recently to talk about his new single ‘Blessings’ featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Listen to the ‘Short Conversation’ below:

Lecrae also talked about his collaboration with E-40, his history with the Sacramento Kings, and the first time he ever ate In n Out Burger here in Sacramento.

Check out the lyric video for Lecrae’s new song ‘Blessings’ ft. Ty Dolla $ign.