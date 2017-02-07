You Can Literally Freeze Your Butt Off!

Yes, you can freeze your butt off!!!

Researchers found that if we spend more time in the colder temperatures we can burn more fat in our bodies!

There are several studies that show how being cold stimulates weight loss, but your body needs to be able to adjust to the cold in order to keep you warm. This is called non-shivering thermogenesis. If you start to shiver, you are too cold.

This study says to keep the living rooms on average 70.3°F (21°C) and bedrooms at night to 64.3°F (17°C).

So being cold is good so enjoy the winter weather, and as you start to feel the cold remember, you are burning fat and hopefully, that makes you happy.

Read more HERE!