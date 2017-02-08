Beyonce Sued For Sample On Formation [VIDEO]

The estate of Anthony Barre aka Messy Mya is coming after Beyonce for $20 million dollars and they actually might have a case.

According to TMZ, Messy Mya was a rapper from New Orleans who used a line “I like that” in a memorable YouTube video. The lawsuit says that Beyonce used that same clip in “Formation” which has been certified gold by the way. When I first read the claim, I was like “no way Beyonce can be sued for the words “I like that” being in her song. How could they even prove it was the same clip?”

Then I compared the original video to the “Formation” video and there is no denying it’s the same clip. Watch the original video HERE– WARNING EXPLICIT CONTENT (the line you are looking for happens 40 seconds in). Now watch the “Formation” video and the same line is exactly a minute into the song.