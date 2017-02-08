Doctors Remove Live Cockroach From Woman’s Skull

These are the types of things that make it hard for me to sleep at night. I have nightmares all the time about bugs, the only thing that scares me more than bugs is child birth. According to Indian Express, this 42 year old woman was asleep when a cockroach climbed into her nostril. Can you imagine feeling like something was crawling around in your face and it turned out to be a LIVE COCKROACH? No, bye. Find out where it was found and how they got it out, HERE.