Forget what you see and read, Mariah Carey talked with the Tony Tecate Show with Bre this morning and she was cool as hell!

She talks about a complication they had on the set of making the ‘I Don’t’ music video with YG. She also gives us a inside scoop on her show when it comes here to the Golden 1 Center May 2nd, and hear why Bre made her say, “Are you seriously asking this question right now?”

CLICK PLAY BELOW TO HEAR THE INTERVIEW: