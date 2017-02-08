Marijuana Farm Found On Legoland Grounds!

Two men have been arrested after illegal marijuana plants were discovered “in a derelict cottage” on the grounds of UK Legoland. The cottage was apparently “complete with lights and watering equipment!”

According to Business Insider, the cannabis farm was not actually in the perimeter of the theme park, but it could be accessed from the Crown Estate, which is Legoland property that belongs to the Queen.

“Following security checks, we can confirm that illegal substances were found in a derelict cottage outside of the Legoland Park boundary. The building in question is inaccessible to the public and appears to have been accessed via the Crown Estate,” said a Thames Valley Police Spokesman. “We have notified Thames Valley Police and we will continue to support their ongoing investigation.”