Migos Respond To Criticism Over ‘Gay’ Comment In Interview

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Migos member Offset said about ILoveMakonnen coming out as a gay man recently “The world is not right.”

Migos immediately received backlash on that statement and quickly cleared the air with this official statement taken from their Twitter account:

“We always been about being original and staying true. Staying true to yourself goes a long way. We are all fans of Makonnen’s music and we wish he didn’t feel like he ever had to hide himself. We feel the world is f*cked up that people like they have to hide and we’re asked to comment on someone’s sexuality. We have no problem with anyone’s sexual preference. We love all people, gay or straight and we apologize if we offended anyone.”

