O.T. Genasis Charges $20K For His Hologram [VIDEO]

How mad would you be if you paid money to see an artist and you showed up and it was just a hologram of them? I’m sorry, if you’re alive there is no reason for you to have a hologram (cough O.T. Genasis). TMZ is reporting that O.T.’s hologram is playing a gig this weekend at Heat in Southern California. Want to know where he will be during the performance? Chicago. He’s charging $20K for the performance that he won’t even be present at. It gets worse, this could become a new trend. The man behind the hologram is also rumored to be working on one for Diplo. NOOOOOOOOOO. See what the hologram performance will look like HERE.