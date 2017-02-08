(PICS) The Sacramento Kings Have New Hats, Designed By Willie Cauley-Stein

February 8, 2017 11:53 AM
Sacramento Kings Sophomore Willie Cauley-Stein has designed the new team hats.

According to NBA.com, Cauley-Stein has designed two new hats that will be sold to Kings fans.

#00 worked with the Kings Creative and Merchandise teams, and is helping out the community through this collaboration. Reports say that up to $5,000 of sales will be donated to Sacramento’s Art Beast Studio “Willie Cauley-Stein Scholarship.”

The Kings center says “Basketball is everything, but I love fashion too! I am grateful the Sacramento Kings gave me the opportunity to honor this city and team with something memorable.”

