(PICS) The Sacramento Kings Have New Hats, Designed By Willie Cauley-Stein

Sacramento Kings Sophomore Willie Cauley-Stein has designed the new team hats.
According to NBA.com, Cauley-Stein has designed two new hats that will be sold to Kings fans.
#00 worked with the Kings Creative and Merchandise teams, and is helping out the community through this collaboration. Reports say that up to $5,000 of sales will be donated to Sacramento’s Art Beast Studio “Willie Cauley-Stein Scholarship.”
The Kings center says “Basketball is everything, but I love fashion too! I am grateful the Sacramento Kings gave me the opportunity to honor this city and team with something memorable.”
Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 08, 2017