Why The Air On A Cruise Is Worse Than The Air In Cities Where The Boats Dock!

February 8, 2017 6:03 AM By Bre
Well this is informing being that I will be taking off on a 7-day cruise at the end of the year! Glad to have found this article about why the air is so bad on the top deck of a cruise ship compared to the air in major polluted cities.

According to the Daily Mail, the air outside is worse than what’s inside. The German environmentalist organization Naturschutzbund Deutschland (NABU) found 60,000 particles per cubic inch in the air around the top-deck jogging track. Compare that to the 1,000 or 2,000 particles normally found in a cubic inch of fresh sea air.

They are “warning passengers with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease against staying on deck for too long.”

The study is associating the microscopic in-air particles with fatal lung-diseases, heart attacks, stroke, asthma and diabetes.

 

