Police say that a woman in Houston ordered from a taco truck and when she got her food she said that her taco was ‘cold’.

She asked the employee to reheat her food but the employee refused so she pulled out a gun.

The woman’s boyfriend tried to calm her down and she accidentally shot him.

The boyfriend survived the gunshot and is recovering in a hospital.

Moral of the story…don’t mess with a woman’s tacos. sheesh!