American Idol Might Be Making A Comeback

February 9, 2017 2:26 PM By Megan
Filed Under: American Idol, NBC

Distance makes the heart grow fonder, but we haven’t even had time to miss American Idol yet. The show ended in 2016 with an average of 9 million viewers which was wayyyy down from it’s 36 million peak. It used to be the highest rated show on TV and it ran for a total of 15 seasons, starting back in 2002. According to E! Online, there is already talks of bringing it back to NBC. Reviving shows is trendy right now, but this seems a bit too soon. Don’t you think? Read more HERE.

More from Megan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live