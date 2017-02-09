American Idol Might Be Making A Comeback

Distance makes the heart grow fonder, but we haven’t even had time to miss American Idol yet. The show ended in 2016 with an average of 9 million viewers which was wayyyy down from it’s 36 million peak. It used to be the highest rated show on TV and it ran for a total of 15 seasons, starting back in 2002. According to E! Online, there is already talks of bringing it back to NBC. Reviving shows is trendy right now, but this seems a bit too soon. Don’t you think? Read more HERE.