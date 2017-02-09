Deadmau5 Wades into Twitter Feud with Former Collaborator

By Hayden Wright

Deadmau5 found himself in a knock-down, drag-out Twitter feud with former collaborator Glenn Morrison. The spat started when the famous DJ claimed, “im also fairly certain every Glenn Morrison track isnt Glenn Morrison,” insinuating that his adversary lacks originality. Morrison, also a relatively well-known Canadian DJ and producer, replied that Deadmau5 is an “insecure little troll” and that his new music is a rehash of old ideas.

The argument devolved from there and ended in accusations of bullying. See the full, graphic conversation here:

@deadmau5 It's almost like that Glenn Morrison track that wasn't Glenn Morrison 😉 —

Erick Weber (@ErickWeber) February 07, 2017

@ErickWeber im also fairly certain every Glenn Morrison track isnt Glenn Morrison. —

dead mow cinco (@deadmau5) February 07, 2017

@deadmau5 you little pussy come say that to my face be a real man —

Glenn Morrison (@glennmorrison) February 08, 2017

hey glen. shut the fuck up glen. twitter.com/glennmorrison/… —

dead mow cinco (@deadmau5) February 08, 2017

he never paid for them the first three times 😦 twitter.com/GhostysRevenge… —

dead mow cinco (@deadmau5) February 08, 2017

that's actually a large part of the reason why you should be shutting the fuck up. glen. twitter.com/glennmorrison/… —

dead mow cinco (@deadmau5) February 08, 2017