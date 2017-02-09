Freebies And Deals For National Pizza Day!

February 9, 2017 6:59 AM By Bre
It’s National Pizza Day!!! We should really make today a national holiday, but until then how about celebrating with some freebies and deals!

  1. 40% Off At Papa John’s Pizza. Use code 40PIZZA online and this reduction can be used more than once until March 5, 2017.
  2. Domino’s Pizza: Large three topping pizzas are $7.99 today.
  3. Pizza Hut At 30% Off: There is a catch! You need to order through the Amazon Echo, Amazon Tap or Echo Dot. If you have an Alexa-enabled device, simply ask Alexa to order you a pizza until February 17th and you’ll score a 30% discount.
  4. Chuck E Cheese – Take $2 off any large pizza with this printable coupon.
  5. Papa Murphy’s – Online Only! $2 off any large pizza or $3 off any family size pizza select. Other deals include an all meat large pizza for $9 or a Heartbaker Heart Shaped Pizzas for $8.
  6. Round Table Pizza – Pair a large one-topping pizza with a two-liter soda for $19.99.
