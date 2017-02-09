Using A Condom To Apply Make-Up Is Apparently Better Than Using A Sponge!

Who would have ever thought that using a condom to help apply make-up was the best way to get the best contour look!

According to Cosmo, applying makeup with a rubber sheath not only allows the foundation to seamlessly glide over the skin, but also prevents it from being absorbed by a sponge. Obviously you would get rid of any lubricant on the condom first and then place the sponge inside and start to apply!

See it below!