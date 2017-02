This dog named Ziggy is a genius!

Pet owners … specifically dog owners (like myself) can relate to how excited our loved ones get for daily walks.

My dog Cash knows that once I go to the drawer with his leash he immediately perks up and sometimes starts drooling. (well he’s a boxer so he drools for a lot of things.)

Ziggy is my new spirit animal for excitement…. I wish I could get that excited for a lot of things like he does for his daily walk.