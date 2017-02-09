Watch James Corden and Ellen Compete in ‘Finish the Lyric’ Game

Guess who knew more GRAMMY-nominated song lyrics. February 9, 2017 5:24 AM
Filed Under: Ellen, James Corden, Jesse Tyler Ferguson

By Robyn Collins

The Late Late Show show host James Corden joined Ellen DeGeneres on Ellen, for a Grammy-inspired game called, “Finish the Lyric.”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson played the role of game show host, as the two actual television hosts competed.

Related: Watch Sting and James Corden Compete in Singing Waiter Battle

The contestants had to complete the lyrics of GRAMMY-nominated songs from Taylor Swift, Drake, Chance the Rapper and Rihanna. The game ended in a tie, but not before a few good comedic moments.

Corden will be hosting the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. The ceremony will be held on Sunday (Feb. 12. CBS will broadcast the show live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Watch Corden battle Ellen here:

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live