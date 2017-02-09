Woman Claims To Have The Most Tinder Matches In The World [Pics]

February 9, 2017 6:33 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Tinder

Jazz Egger a 19 year-old model from Austria claims to have the most Tinder matches in the world.

She claims to have over 5,400 matches and she can’t keep up with all of her ‘swipe’ right replies…or is it ‘swipe’ left?

She says she’s even matched with Conor Maynard and other celebrities.

Jazz was on Germany’s Next Top Model and is now based in London.

There is no Guinness Book of World Records for Tinder matches but if there was….would you ‘swipe’ to the right for Jazz and give her another match if you saw this as her profile pic?

Read more on her story here. 

