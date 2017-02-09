Woman Claims To Have The Most Tinder Matches In The World [Pics]

#notgonnalie At this point the only reason I'm still on instagram is bc casting directors started asking how many followers I have so they can decide whether they consider me or nah. Idk how to feel about this but hey this is me dropping a selfie to stay in the game. (Also, I edited my instagram captions. Check out #truthbehindthisshot) A photo posted by J A Z Z E G G E R 🇦🇹🇬🇧 (@jazzegger) on Nov 21, 2016 at 3:57am PST

Jazz Egger a 19 year-old model from Austria claims to have the most Tinder matches in the world.

She claims to have over 5,400 matches and she can’t keep up with all of her ‘swipe’ right replies…or is it ‘swipe’ left?

She says she’s even matched with Conor Maynard and other celebrities.

Jazz was on Germany’s Next Top Model and is now based in London.

There is no Guinness Book of World Records for Tinder matches but if there was….would you ‘swipe’ to the right for Jazz and give her another match if you saw this as her profile pic?

photoshop lvl 7000 / sorry @robertsakowski for destroying your wonderful work xx (#truthbehindthisshot my agency told me on that day that my hips were way too wide and that I needed to lose weight in order to have a chance at London Fashion Week. I already was underweight so I decided to not lose any weight. I still got confirmed for LFW.) A photo posted by J A Z Z E G G E R 🇦🇹🇬🇧 (@jazzegger) on Nov 20, 2016 at 7:59am PST

