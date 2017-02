To say that this girl is a train wreck might be an understatement….

First she was dragged by her hair out of a car and got beat up which you can see here.

Earlier this week she got into a fight on an airplane which you can see here.

13 year-old Danielle also starred in a new rap video for Kodak Black which you can see here.

Now it all makes sense after watching the ‘Cash Me Ousside’ girl’s mom on Dr. Phil…it all starts with the parenting and you can see that in this clip below: