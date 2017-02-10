‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Will Star In New Kodak Black Video [VIDEO]

February 10, 2017 12:00 PM By Megan
Danielle Bregoli aka the “Cash me outside” girl is about to get even more famous than she already is.

According to TMZ, she was shooting some video last week to promote her new merchandise that will be sold online and at Zumiez. To get her pumped up for the shoot, her manager put on the Kodak Black song “Everything 1K”. The camera was rolling and they must have thought the footage was good because they sent it to Kodak’s people. Apparently they liked it because Danielle was booked to shoot the video for that song and it’s set to premiere next Thursday. Want to see the footage that got her in the video? Check it out HERE. WARNING EXPLICIT CONTENT.

