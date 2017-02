A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 4, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

The writings on the wall….literally.

It appears that it’s a wrap between Drake & Jennifer Lopez….

Last week J Lo was on the dance floor at a club with another guy, the week before that Drake was out having dinner with another woman which you can see here.

This subliminal post by J Lo seems to confirm that it’s over between Drake-Lo but at least she seems positive about the outcome.