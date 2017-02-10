Lady Creates Perfume Using Her Own Vaginal Fluids!

February 10, 2017 7:14 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Perfume, Secret potion, Vaginal fluid

This woman is claiming that she has found the “secret weapon” for women. In her recent tests with this perfume concoction she has been successful! She tried this perfume that is made up of cedar, rose, a synthetic imitation civet cat musk and her vaginal fluid on three different occasions! She used a long cotton wool bud to extract the excretions from her vagina before dipping it into the perfume and dabbing it on her pulse points.

She had success on all three dates, where one man was actually complimenting her on her scent! Coincidence? Maybe, but you can read the full story HERE!

