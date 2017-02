Now instead of reppin’ “916”, some might be reppin’ “279” because the Sacramento region is gaining a new area code.

Your 916 number is still good to keep as long as you do not plan on changing it anytime soon. In September, customers requesting new phone numbers will most likely be assigned the new 279 area code.

So now we will have to dial a “1” first when making calls to and from those two area codes.

Read more HERE!