American Airlines officials are telling TMZ that Migos member ‘Offset’ was kicked off of a flight for being on his phone.

The airlines representative said that he was “being loud, disruptive, & began cursing.”

The other members of Migos, Quavo & Takeoff stayed on the plane that was bound for Dallas even after Offset was removed.

Every airline has different phone procedures for planes that are about to takeoff so it appears that Offset was disobeying the rules.

